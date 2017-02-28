Group Plays Amazing Cover Of “Shape Of You” Using Tubes, Beads, And Dried Pasta

If this group looks familiar to you, it’s because they rocked the internet a few years back with their amazing cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” where the group only played one guitar amongst the five members in the group.

Walk Off The Earth is back, and this time the group covered Ed Sheeran’s mega-hit “Shape of You.” They didn’t share one guitar this time; they didn’t even use a guitar. They played the entire song using whirly tubes, a kalimba and Tupperware container of what appears to be beads or dried pasta.

Check it out below!

Via Contact Music