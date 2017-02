Lady Gag will replace Beyonce and headline both weekends of Coachella, April 15 and 22 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. Lady Gaga will be the first woman to headline since Bjork in 2007.

Beyonce postponed her Coachella performance until 2018 due to her pregnancy. She would be in her third trimester with twins during the performances and her doctor advised her to not perform.

An official announcement is set to come in the next few days.

