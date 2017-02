It’s a couch people. It’s not a magic couch. Jesus didn’t sit there. Let’s all dial it back when it comes to Kellyanne Conway’s feet on the oval office couch.

Yes, a picture of Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office has surfaced. She can bee seen sitting on the couch with her feet tucked up underneath her body.

President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway criticized for kneeling on oval office couch https://t.co/yVvRHGPiXZ pic.twitter.com/Zb9ALHHXOV — TheUrbanNewz (@TheUrbanNewz) February 28, 2017

As expected, Twitter is losing it!

Can Someone Tell Beavis To Get Her Damn Shoes Off The Couch?! "Oval Office" Kellyanne Conway pic.twitter.com/7pH6etPdD1 — FionaAdorno❄️ (@FionaAdorno) February 28, 2017

Kellyanne Conway on the couch in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/ebcHvdFGF6 — . (@WillisWrldPeace) February 28, 2017

Judging from that pose on the couch, Kellyanne Conway has zero respect for the Oval office or for herself. https://t.co/tZCLPgVT5t — HinterlandG (@hinterlandg) February 28, 2017

Jesus. My grandma would have smacked the shit out of me if I sat on her couch like this, and Kellyanne Conway does it in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/4H9KWeXuEA — Jeremy Smith (@JeremyInKC) February 28, 2017

