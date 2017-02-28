Wendy’s Is Installing Self-Ordering Machines In 1,000 Restaurants Across The Country

February 28, 2017 10:27 AM
Uh-oh, the machines are taking over. First it was bank ATMs, then the self-checkout at grocery stores, and now we have to put in our own order at Wendy’s!

By the end of 2017, Wendy’s will install self-ordering machines in 1,000 of their restaurants around the country. The idea behind the kiosks is to help  with labor savings and increased sales in addition to drawing a younger crowd. The company also claims this could ease long lines during peak hours.

To be honest, most people either love them or hate them. There really is no in between. So, what do you think? Would you rather deal with a human being or a machine? Take our poll.

