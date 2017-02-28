Woman Shoots Boyfriend Three Times In The Most Private Of Places

A Scottsdale woman is in police custody after reportedly shooting her boyfriend seven times because she believed he was cheating on her.

Delia Mary Flores, 53, initially told police she did not know what happened to her boyfriend. The victim was sleeping in a chair when he thought he heard fireworks, and then realized he was getting shot. The victim had seven gunshot wounds, two in his neck, one in his back, one gunshot to his penis, and two to his scrotum.

Police found a handgun along with several shell casings in their home, along with a box for the gun a receipt made out to Flores when she purchases the gun on February 16th.

Her boyfriend was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Flores is being held on $750,000 bond, and faces attempted 1st-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Via ABC 15