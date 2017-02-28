You Can Grow Your Pets’ Remains Into a Remembrance Tree With This Urn

Losing a pet is never easy. They’re companions to not just you but everyone in your house as well. A company based out of Colorado wants to change the way we handle our pets after their death. The Living Urn for Pets takes a rather unique and creative approach for taking care of your pets’ remains. The Living Urn is a bio urn that contains wood chips, soil mix, and your cremated pet remains. The mix uses premium tree seedlings with the following options: pine, spruce, or cypress. Not only is this a unique way to commemorate your pet but also very eco-friendly.