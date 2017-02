To compete with cable, YouTube is launching a new service for $35 per month. The service will allow 6 people to use it simultaneously. It will also include over 40 channels and unlimited DVR. ‘YouTube TV’ will launch in just a few months.

Youtube is launching Youtube TV.

$35 a month.

6 users can watch on their own devices simultaneously.

Unlimited Cloud DVR.

More to come! pic.twitter.com/gNOJEf9NZ3 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) February 28, 2017

With YouTube TV you can record as many shows as you want with no limits. Whoa pic.twitter.com/nXMOYr84KO — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) February 28, 2017

Yes, $35 a month is expensive but, that includes streaming anywhere for up to 6 people, unlimited cloud recording and all the channels cable offers. This sounds pretty good all things considered.

Via Barstool Sports