3rd Most Haunted Hotel in The World is in Texas!

San Antonio’s Emily Morgan hotel was just voted the third most haunted in the entire world.

The hotel opened its doors in 1924 as the most advanced medical arts facility west of the Mississippi, so the property housed a morgue and a psychiatric ward. Reports of unexplained noises, apparitions, and the feeling of being touched are pretty frequent. The hotel is also directly adjacent to The Alamo, so the spirits of war-torn soldiers are free to wander around the property as they please. It’s recommended that you stay on the 7th, 12th, or 14th floor if you want to experience a sighting of your own.

Sounds like another great place to visit in Texas. Would be fun to stay there on Halloween.