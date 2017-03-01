Accountant In Charge Of Oscars Envelopes Tweeted Just Before Biggest Mistake In Academy History

The chairman of the U.S. board of Pricewaterhousecoopers, the accounting firm in charge of managing the Oscars winner’s envelopes tweeted just before the biggest mistake in Academy Award history.

Brian Cullinan was reportedly told to stay away from any and all social media, but the executive is apparently “enamored with Hollywood.” Cullinan was only one of two people who knew the results of the Oscars vote before anyone else found out. He and the other accountant, Martha Ruiz, each have their own sets of winners envelopes because they don’t know which side of the stage the presenters will enter from, so they stand on opposite sides.

Apparently, just minutes before the flub, Cullinan tweeted a picture of Emma Stone with her award for Best Actress.

This tweet may be to blame for the #Oscars fiasco. The accountant tweeted this moments before handing out the wrong envelope. #Starstruck pic.twitter.com/gCGvp35oRt — Suzanne Boyd (@SuzanneBoyd) February 28, 2017

That little laps in concentration was just enough for Cullinan to hand the wrong envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. No one knows why the accountants from PwC didn’t immediately take the stage to correct the mistake, and the Academy president and CEO were reportedly furious that PwC didn’t immediately accept responsibility for the flub.

Pricewaterhousecoopers eventually released an apology three hours later.

Via Hollywood Reporter