In front of 65,000 fans packed into Australia’s Domain Stadium, DJ Feminem finally got to meet her idol.

The draq queen and Adele impersonator said someone from production grabbed her, and led her to the stage where pop superstar Adele was performing. Adele complimented DJ Feminem on her custom-made sequin gown, and was further impressed after the drag queen belted out a line from her hit “Rumour Has It.”

DJ Feminem called the experience “amazing.”

