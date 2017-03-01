Andy Grammer is going to be a Dad!

E! is reporting that Andy and wife Aijia are expecting their first child.

The couple have been married since 2012 and Aijia is about five months pregnant according to the report.

Not only that they are having a baby girl!

“It’s been really exciting because on both sides of our family it’s the first girl, so it’s fun because it’s happy news to everyone,” Aijia said via People.

“I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna be a parent—I get that.’ But when the doctor was like, ‘You’re gonna have a girl,’ I was like, ‘What? Who am I?’ It’s the craziest piece of information that changes who you are,” Grammer added. “It’s sweet.”