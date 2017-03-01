Canine Corner: Lulu

Hi I’m Lulu. I’m looking for a BFF. Could it be you?

If you adopt me, we can hang out together all the time! I am very sweet and really want nothing more than to please you. I am fun and playful but can relax and snuggle too. I am wonderful with other dogs and cats. I like kids but I would do best in a home with older children. I really love collecting all the stuffed toys and dancing for attention!

I was brought into the LHS adoption program from a shelter along with my five puppies. I am a 4-year-old Shih Tzu/Terrier mix, and I weigh about 12 pounds. I am potty-trained so I can be trusted in the house. Plus, I walk great on a leash. Oh and did I mention – I am an excellent DANCER?

Lulu is up to date on vaccinations, and she’s been spayed and micro-chipped. Lulu has also been diagnosed with an enlarged heart. This means she will need daily medication but her meds are reasonably priced (around $50 for an 8-month supply). With proper care she should be able to live a long, normal life.

Watch Lulu in action!

If you think Lulu is the perfect fit to become a furever member of your family, please submit an application at http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

Our Dog of the Week is PAW-ered by Paw Lofts Dallas.

