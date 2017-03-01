Delivery Man Follows Customer’s Instructions To The Letter, Puts Giant Package Under The Doormat

March 1, 2017 11:13 AM
You’ve got to love a delivery man with a sense of humor.

We’ve all ordered something online that has to be delivered by either FedEx or UPS. As most of you already know, there is a place to add specific delivery instructions. For example, you may want it left on your back porch. For some, if the package is small enough, under the doormat will work too. Unless the item is four feet tall!

Ok, you can still put a giant package under the doormat, but it doesn’t exactly conceal your package.

By customer request. from funny

Good one Fedex guy!

