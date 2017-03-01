Emma Watson Will No Longer Take Selfies With Fans, “For Me, It’s The Difference Between Being Able To Have A Life And Not.”

In the latest issue of Vanity Fair, Emma Watson, star of the upcoming live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast revealed while she will no longer take selfies with fans, but will still do everything she can to accommodate their fandom.

It all stems from Watson feeling disconnected with her Hollywood life and who she feels she really is. “I’d walk down the red carpet and go into the bathroom. I had on so much makeup and these big, fluffy, full-on dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who is this?’ I didn’t connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling.”

She tried to live as much a normal life as she could by enrolling in Brown University in 2009, and even considered quitting acting. To help deal with her ever-growing stardom, Watson has decided no more selfies. She says, “For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.” Still, Watson promised to sign any autographs, and even chat for a few minutes. “I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have, but I just can’t do a picture.'”

She is working to find that balance between normalcy and fame. She often has to defend herself against agents or producers who say she is making a mistake when she says she wants a break from the limelight. “But what’s the point of achieving great success if you feel like you’re losing your freakin’ mind? I’ve had to say, ‘Guys, I need to go back to school,’ or ‘I just need to go home and hang out with my cats.’ People have looked at me and been like, ‘Is she insane?’ But, actually, it’s the opposite of insane.”

Via Us Weekly