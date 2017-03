Time to get excited, because this Fast Friday on AMP 103.7 we’re hooking YOU up with tickets to see J.COLE!

Listen all day Friday beginning with Fast In The Morning to win!

The Grammy nominated rapper producer extraordinaire is coming to American Airlines Center on August 20th…tickets available at ticketmaster.com.

And keep your radio tuned to AMP 103.7 all-day Friday for your chance to win.