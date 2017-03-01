Figure Skater From Plano Will Represent The United States At Special Olympics Next Month

It’s a goal Ian Rawn has had for twenty years. He was watching the 1998 Winter Olympics with his family when his parents heard him make a prediction. His mother recalls, “He said, ‘I’m going to do that one day, and I’m going to do it on the world stage.'”

Eleven years later, Rawn began training, but at first not a lot of people believed he should even be on the ice. Ian explained to CBS, “I have… it’s called Down Syndrome. There are some people who would say things to people like me.” In the beginning, Ian even doubted himself, but now he feels “Graceful. Powerful. And, it’s amazing.”

Last year, Ian applied for a spot on the US Special Olympics Figure Skating Team, and was accepted! Ian recalls, “It was overwhelming. I have worked so hard to achieve goals and dreams.”

Ian heads to Austria in a couple of weeks, achieving the goal he set twenty years ago.

Good luck, Ian!

Via CBS