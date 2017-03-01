‘Game Of Thrones’ Giant Mag The Mighty Is Dead

Neil Fingleton died at the age of 36 on Saturday from heart failure. Fingleton was 7-foot 7-inches tall and recognized by Guinness World Records as Britain’s tallest man.

He was most famous for playing the terrifying giant, Mag the Mighty, on ‘Game Of Thrones,’ but he also appeared on “47 Ronin” and “X-Men: First Class” as well as “Doctor Who.”

Fingleton also had a basketball career before becoming an actor. He played for the University of North Carolina and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass, before moving on to the NBA minor league and then in Europe.

Via NY Times