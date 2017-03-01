Jimmy Kimmel Releases New Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Trailer

Jimmy Kimmel debuted the latest Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 trailer last night!!! And it did NOT disappoint.

Sadly, sequels almost immediately get a bad reputation. It can never be as great as the original, right? Wrong! It seems as though the Marvel world is changing that idea. It all started with Captain America: Winter Soldier, a sequel that blew the first film out of the water.

Well, it looks like Guardians could do the very same thing! The crew is back once again to save the galaxy. Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket are all back together again. And of course, another adorable cameo by Baby Groot!!!!!!

Guardians 2 is in theaters May 5th.

By the way, Director James Gunn also revealed the movie poster yesterday too!

Subtlety is not our strong suit. #GotGVol2 #movies #instagood A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

Yep, sums up the crew perfectly.