London Movie Theater Trolls Audience by “Accidentally” Showing La La Land In A Screening For Moonlight

March 1, 2017 11:22 AM
Now that the horror of the Oscars envelope debacle has worn off, it’s time to have a sense of humor about it. Of course it was a horrible situation, but you have two choices, either be bitter or get better.

While the cast and crew of La La Land might not be there yet, a movie theater in London is taking advantage of the incident. The the Rio in Dalston “accidentally” played La La Land to an audience that was there to see Moonlight.

Hahahahaha! Don’t worry, the audience still got to see Moonlight. The theater only play about twenty seconds of La La Land for the crowd and the theater made it look like they had made a mistake.

Apparently the audience loved it too! Reports claim the audience laughed and applauded the mistake.

