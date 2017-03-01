NASA’s “Hidden Figures” Women To Be Immortalized As Legos

Parents, if you have a daughter…RUN, don’t walk, to the Lego store now!

Lego has teamed up with NASA to create a line of figurines inspired behind the “Hidden Figures” women. The movie, based on the true story of the African-American women who helped get America into space.

There’s a figurine for Katherine Johnson, the mathematician who worked out trajectories for the Mercury and Apollo programs. There’s one for Margaret Hamilton, who created the onboard flight software for the Apollo mission. There’s one for Mae Jemison, who was the first African-American woman in space. There’s one for Sally Ride, for the first American woman in space. And there’s also one for Nancy Grace Roman, who is considered the “Mother of Hubble.”

The entire set is called “Women of NASA,” which should be in stores either later 2017 or early 2018. According to a Lego representative…