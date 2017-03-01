New Netflix Show ‘Mindhunters’ Looks Amazing

Netflix is going to have a great year. Yesterday we got a first look at the new Will Smith movie ‘Bright’ and now we get the trailer to what looks to be a crime show on par with True Detective.

The show is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit which are real life accounts of the BAU/Elite Serial Crime Unit, and as if that wasn’t enough to turn heads the show will be directed by David Fincher. Fincher is best know for directing ‘Fight Club’ but he also directed ‘Seven’ one of the best serial killer movies ever made.

The show releases in October, which is also when ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 comes out. Again, this is going to be a good year for Netflix. Checkout the trailer above.

via Barstool Sports