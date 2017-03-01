Oprah Winfrey Talking Presidential Run

Oprah Winfrey is apparently thinking about making a Presidential Run in 2020.

The Washington Post is reporting that in a recent interview the media mogul admitted she has thought about making a run at the oval office.

“Have you ever thought that, given the popularity you have — we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women — that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?” Oprah was asked by interviewer David Rubenstein.

“I never considered the question even a possibility,” she answered. But continued, “I just thought, ‘Oh … oh?’”

Rubenstein then pressed the issue saying, “it’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected president of the United States.”

To which Oprah answered, “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

What do you think? Would you vote for Oprah in 2020?