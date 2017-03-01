The Self Driving Bus Is Coming To The US

March 1, 2017 5:22 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Olli, Self driving bus

An electrically powered, self driving, bus called “Olli” could be coming to universities and airports in both Las Vegas and Miami within the year. The bus has already been tested in Maryland. The bus holds 12 passengers and is made from all 3D printed parts.

The technology that makes “Olli” autonomous is similar to Googles self driving car. The bus uses a laser sensing system, speed monitors, and cameras. The bus also uses IBM’s Watson technology to communicate with the passengers, letting them use voice commands for things like destination.

This is great, technology is awesome, but self driving cars just feels like a pretty big step towards making that dystopian, sci fi movie cliche a reality. For some reason self driving cars are always featured in movies where our future is bleak and horrible, ‘Elysium’ is one of the first to come to mind.

Via The Telegraph

