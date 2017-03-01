Warren Beatty Wants Academy President To Clarify Best Picture Screw-up

March 1, 2017 1:53 PM
Poor Warren Beatty. He is forever linked to the biggest Oscar screw-up of all-time, and it’s not really his fault that the accountant from PwC was more interested in tweeting than doing his job.

The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that Beatty wants the Academy President, Cheryl Boone, to clear up the incident, and quickly.

“I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible,” Beatty said in a statement to the Associated Press. He also let it be known that he is done talking about what happened.

The Academy has been surprisingly silent on the whole fiasco, letting PwC do most of the talking. The accounting firm issued an apology on Monday.

The Academy and PwC have launched an investigation into the nights events, but no word yet on what the outcome of that investigation.

