Which Vacation Destination Causes Couples To Break Up The Most?

Might want to rethink that trip to Mexico or Ibiza.

A new study found that more couples separated after traveling to both of those places than any other destination named. Of the 2,187 people surveyed, 21% of people who broke up with their significant other recently traveled to Mexico, while 17% went to Ibiza. The other countries that rounded out the top 5 included Portugal (12%), Cape Verde (9%) and Lanzarote (7%).

If you’re looking to mend a relationship, the same survey found that the top 5 places that saved a couple’s relationship included Tenerife (18%), Italy (15%), Cyprus (13%), Majorca (10%) and Mainland Spain (9%).

The majority of the over 2,000 people surveyed appeared to be from the UK, which most likely means the long hours of travel played into their eventual breakups. It makes sense, then, that the five places that saved relationships are relatively close to the UK.

If it was up to us then, going by the metrics of this survey, Mexico should be the prime spot to save your relationship. Just a two-hour flight and you’re at the beach!

Via Travelers Today