Photos of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in his younger days have surfaced and the internet is losing it. One six pack photo at a time. In the photos you can see Trudeau sporting many looks from hippie Trudeau to summer camp counselor Trudeau . Young Trudeau is the latest politician to take the internet by storm since young Joe Biden.

