Best Friends Get The Same Haircut So Their Teacher Wouldn’t Be Able To Tell Them Apart

March 2, 2017 11:41 AM
Finally, we have proof that there is such thing as being colorblind when it comes to race.

Meet Jax and Reddy! Jax is white. Reddy is black. But neither of them realize that they’re different from each other.

Jax’s mom, Lydia, posted a picture of her son with his best bud Reddy after having a conversation with him about his hair. Lydia told Jax he needed a haircut. Jax agreed and told his mother that he wanted to shave his head. Why? So that he and Reddy could play a prank on their teacher. The idea is…if they both had shaved heads, their teacher wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the two of them.

The only difference Jax sees between himself and his friend is hair. That’s powerful!

If you were wondering if Jax followed through with the buzz cut? He did! How cute are these two!!!

