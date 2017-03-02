Bride Made Her Wedding Dress out of Taco Bell Burrito Wrappers

March 2, 2017 1:29 PM By Sybil Summers
Nothing prove’s your love for Taco Bell like making your wedding dress out of burrito wrappers. Bride-to-be, Diane Nguyen, is on a mission to win a wedding at Las Vegas’ Taco Bell Church, a part fast food chain’s Love and Tacos contest. Nguyen says the burrito wrappers were donated to her by a Taco Bell manager. All fresh wrappers, by the way!

Below you can see a photo of her and fiancé Nick Ward posing together holding a tray with a taco on it. So why is Diane wanting to win this so badly at Taco Bell? Well, it’s more of a personal thing. She captioned her photo explaining why. “Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll.”

Now that’s Living Más, huh?

