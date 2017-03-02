Company Will Pay You $12,000 To Travel Around The World And Drink Beer!

March 2, 2017 5:41 AM
World of Beer might be offering the coolest job ever.

The company is currently looking for three “Drink It Interns.”  All summer long, these interns will be sent to various breweries around the world, where they will drink all the beer, attend beer events and festivals, drink more beer, and document everything via social media.

Unlike last year, this job isn’t permanent, and there aren’t any benefits attached to it, but World of Beer will pay you $12,000 as well as cover all your travel expenses.

They officially describe the position as such:

The selected Drink It Interns will be World of Beer narrators, capturing content from around the country and the world and sharing it back via WOB social media channels to fans, bringing fresh stories and new insights in the world of brew traveling.  The interns will be reporting on a behind-the-scenes look at the beer industry, covering brewery and WOB events, while gaining real-world experience in a professional field that offers limitless possibilities.

Willing participants can apply HERE, and you must submit an application before March 26th.  They are looking at anyone and everyone for the position, as long as they are at least 21-years-old, are from the United States, and are able to work part-time.

