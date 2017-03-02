Elvis Presley’s Graceland Opens New Entertainment Complex

March 2, 2017 2:45 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Elvis Presley, Graceland, Memphis, Priscilla Presley, Tennessee

A new entertainment complex has opened at Graceland in Memphis that  features exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley. The 200,000-square-foot complex is located across the street from Presley’s longtime home, Graceland.

Former wife of the late rock ‘n’ roll icon, Priscilla Presley is also appeared at the grand opening of the complex in Tennessee. Included in the exhibit is a showcase of the cars he owned and used, retail stores, a soundstage, and two restaurants. The complex was created to replace the aging buildings that have housed the Presley exhibits for years.

The $45 million entertainment complex is a part of $140 million Graceland expansion that is currently in the works. A 450-room hotel that opened last year is also a part of this expansion.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live