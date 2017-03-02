Elvis Presley’s Graceland Opens New Entertainment Complex

A new entertainment complex has opened at Graceland in Memphis that features exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley. The 200,000-square-foot complex is located across the street from Presley’s longtime home, Graceland.

Former wife of the late rock ‘n’ roll icon, Priscilla Presley is also appeared at the grand opening of the complex in Tennessee. Included in the exhibit is a showcase of the cars he owned and used, retail stores, a soundstage, and two restaurants. The complex was created to replace the aging buildings that have housed the Presley exhibits for years.

The $45 million entertainment complex is a part of $140 million Graceland expansion that is currently in the works. A 450-room hotel that opened last year is also a part of this expansion.