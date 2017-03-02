Girl Emails Professor; Can’t Do Homework Because Her Boyfirend Broke Up With Her

An Ohio State student, Rachel Harriman, emailed her professor at 3am on Monday morning explaining why her homework was late. Turns out her boyfriend had just broken up with her, and that’s why her homework was late.

Well, she emailed her professor explaining her whole situation and that email has since gone viral. Check it out.

"how are classes going" "how is your life" pic.twitter.com/7GOXFFI7U6 — Rachel Harriman (@rachel_harry8) February 21, 2017

We’re not here to judge, that’s your job. That being said, the professors response was so perfectly sarcastic that it dovetails with the email to give poor Rachel a not so good look. The professor responded with:

“Dear Rachel,

Well, life happens. Seems like a good time to go to Europe.”

Via Barstool Sports