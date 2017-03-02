Girl Emails Professor; Can’t Do Homework Because Her Boyfirend Broke Up With Her

March 2, 2017 5:28 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Break-up, Can't do homework, Girl emails professor, Ohio State

An Ohio State student, Rachel Harriman, emailed her professor at 3am on Monday morning explaining why her homework was late. Turns out her boyfriend had just broken up with her, and that’s why her homework was late. 

Well, she emailed her professor explaining her whole situation and that email has since gone viral. Check it out.

We’re not here to judge, that’s your job. That being said, the professors response was so perfectly sarcastic that it dovetails with the email to give poor Rachel a not so good look. The professor responded with:

“Dear Rachel,

Well, life happens. Seems like a good time to go to Europe.”

Via Barstool Sports 

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live