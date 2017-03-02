Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears Announce Co-Headlining Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

The two groups kick off their 29-city North American tour in Tulsa on May 4th and wrap up in Los Angeles on July 28th. Singer Allen Stone will support. “I am very excited to be touring with Tears for Fears,” said Daryl Hall in a statement. “Their music has a timeless quality that complements what we do” (via Rolling Stone).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10th at 10:00 am local time with a special pre-sale for American Express cardholders beginning Tuesday, March 7th and running until 10:00 pm local time on Thursday, March 9th. For more information, visit Hall & Oates’ website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

5/4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

5/6 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/8 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

5/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

5/15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

5/17 – Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

5/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/22 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

5/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

6/7 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

6/9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

6/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center*

6/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

6/16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

6/17 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

6/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

6/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

6/26 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center

7/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

7/15 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/17 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

7/19 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

7/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

7/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

7/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

7/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center