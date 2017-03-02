McDonald’s Launches New Ordering App, To Begin Expanding Delivery Service

McDonald’s is embracing technology to make our fast food even faster.

Not only are they installing touch-screen kiosks in their stores where we can create profiles and select our favorite meals, the chain will soon launch a new app, where customers can order their food and have it ready for a curbside pickup. They soon will also be exploring relationships with delivery services.

The idea is to not only raise profits, but to bring back customers who may have strayed away from McD’s. The company said in a press release Wednesday, “As customers’ expectations increased, McDonald’s simply didn’t keep pace with them. Making meaningful improvements in quality, convenience and value will win back some of McDonald’s best customers.”

While McDonald’s global sales have been on the rise, sales domestically declined last quarter, thanks to increased competition from Shake Shack, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, as well as restaurants that already implement an ordering app like Starbucks, Chik-fil-A, Taco Bell and Chipotle.

Via CNN