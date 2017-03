Snap Inc. began trading at $24 a share, 40% higher than the $17 the company priced their shares at on Wednesday. Snap Inc. is now estimated at $33 billion, three times bigger than Twitter. CEO, Evan Spiegel personally made $272 million when he sold 16 million of his shares. He also holds 210 million shares,  making the 26-year-old worth 5.7 billion.

This was the largest tech IPO since Alibaba started trading in 2014.

Via DailyMail