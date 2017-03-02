Soccer Team Denied Visas for the Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup, a 10-day men’s soccer tournament held in North Texas through Dallas charity arm — Dallas Is Diversity, will not be able to host a group of guests they invited for this event. The Tibetan women’s soccer team was denied travel to the US despite paying costly visa applications fees, filling out the appropriate paperwork and even flying to India for interviews.

To be totally clear here, yes, this is a men’s soccer tournament. Dallas Cup had extended an invitation to the team to attend Dallas Cup games as guests, provided their potential visit to Dallas, which included other activities to to take place during tournament week.

Dallas Cup staff posted a note on their website to explain the situation and elaborate further on why they invited the Tibetan soccer team. “While we don’t have the full details of the current status of the team’s potential trip to Texas, the Dr Pepper Dallas Cup, with a 38-year history of hosting teams from over 100 countries, recognizes that arranging for international teams to travel to Dallas is many times a difficult and lengthy process. If not possible in 2017, then we hope the girls can realize their dream of visiting the North Texas area at some point in the future.”