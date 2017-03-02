Sprinkles Cupcakes Now Offering Cookie Cupcakes In Dallas

March 2, 2017 7:09 AM
No longer will you have to decide between choosing a cupcake or a cookie, and no longer will you have to feel bad about ordering both at once.

Sprinkles Cupcakes are now offering a cookie cupcake, which is composed of  chocolate chip yellow cake lined with cookie crust.  On top is brown-sugar frosting and cookie crumbles.

This deliciousness will be sold at both Dallas locations, their cupcake shop as well as Sprinkles Ice Cream, and are available from March 1st to May 31st.  They will be available for$3.95 each or $45 a dozen.

