Sprinkles Cupcakes Now Offering Cookie Cupcakes In Dallas

No longer will you have to decide between choosing a cupcake or a cookie, and no longer will you have to feel bad about ordering both at once.

Sprinkles Cupcakes are now offering a cookie cupcake, which is composed of chocolate chip yellow cake lined with cookie crust. On top is brown-sugar frosting and cookie crumbles.

And that’s the way the cupcake crumbles… Introducing our NEW #CookieCupcake! pic.twitter.com/A6VlciuPto — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) March 1, 2017

This deliciousness will be sold at both Dallas locations, their cupcake shop as well as Sprinkles Ice Cream, and are available from March 1st to May 31st. They will be available for$3.95 each or $45 a dozen.

Via Guide Live