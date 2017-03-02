Tooth Fairy Payouts Averaging An All-Time High

The Tooth Fairy was feeling pretty generous last year.

Cash payouts averaged an all time high of $4.66 last year, which amounts to about a 75 cent increase from 2015. The Tooth Fairy paid about $290.6 million last year, an increase of 13.5% from 2015.

It's a sellers market for teeth: They're going for nearly $5 these days. https://t.co/z8DPI7LJ4M pic.twitter.com/P7Axalf4jc — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 25, 2017

Jennifer Elliott, vice president of marketing for Delta Dental, loves the impact the Tooth Fairy brings. She told USA Today, “In addition to the excitement a visit from the Tooth Fairy brings, she also delivers lessons in finance and good oral health. Having conversations with children about good oral health habits, from an early age, can help establish strong habits for a lifetime, and the Tooth Fairy can be a great way to help spark those conversations.”

The Tooth Fairy visits about 85% of households with children, and 89% of these visits involves leaving money. The rest of time, other dental treats are often substituted for cash, including toothpaste or toothbrushes.

Via USA Today