In the middle of Ariana Grande’s concert last night in Philadelphia, during her performance of “Moonlight,” a fan made his way onto the stage and got super close to the singer!

A fan got on stage while Ariana Grande was performing 'Moonlight': "Hey be careful- hey chill out! Be gentle w/ him" pic.twitter.com/BWMPCyPzkG — Pop Crave (@PopCravings) March 2, 2017

What a champ! She even tells the security team to “chill out!”

What makes it even creepier though is all the fog on stage, and the fan just slowly making his way toward Ariana. This could have been am incredibly bad situation, but she handles it like a true pro!

Kudos, Ariana!

Via TMZ