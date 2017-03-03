A Drunk Ed Sheeran Once Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club

March 3, 2017 6:07 AM
How many of us after a night out found our way to the middle of a deserted golf course trying to hit balls out of our mouths?

A wild night in Japan led to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber to this very scenario.  Sheeran described the scene of that night to The Guardian, “We were in Japan. We’d been out to a dive bar.  He just drank water and I got hammered.  Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth.

Ed had no problem granting Justin’s request, although in his altered state, his aim was off just a smidge.  “I was like, I need to aim this properly.  And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap?  But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening?  I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like (pulls a horrified face).  I’d cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club.  (It was)one of those ‘What the f**k?’ moments.”

Sheeran hasn’t had the best luck with faces.  He has been sporting a nasty scar since he was cut with a sword while hanging out with James Blunt and Princess Beatrice.

Sheeran’s latest album divide, featuring one of our favorite tracks “Shape Of You”  was released today!

Via MSN

