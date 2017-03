Back in 2012 when Snapchat was just getting started, the board of┬áSaint Francis high school in Mountain View agreed to invest $15,000 in the company. Well one of the student’s parents is a venture capital investor and he invited the school to invest the money.

When Snap Inc. went public the school sold two thirds of its shares at $17 per share and managed to raise $24 million.

Via WTOP