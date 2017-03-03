Ellen DeGeneres Presents George W. Bush With “President-Proof” Poncho

Former president George W. Bush famously battled a poncho during Donald Trump’s inauguration. The clip of him struggling with he garment while simultaneously battling the falling rain went viral, and affirmed a humility about the now Dallas resident in the face of the new regime.

Yesterday, President Bush appeared on Ellen, and where DeGeneres asked if that was the first time he ever wore a poncho. President Bush acted like an incredible sport during the entire interview, even busting out a belly laugh when Ellen showed a similar picture of his mother, Barbara Bush, struggling with a poncho as well. “It’s genetics!” Bush said.

Ellen wrapped up by presenting President Bush with a brand new poncho, one that reads “This End Up,” so the former president should never have this problem again!

I made sure at the next inauguration @GeorgeWBush stays high and dry. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:43am PST

