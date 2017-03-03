First Look at Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns

Disney has just posted the first photo of Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in the new sequel.

Filming begun 3 weeks ago at Shepperton studios in England, and finally have our first glimpse at the new Mary Poppins. Check out the photo below.

The film stars Emily Blunt along with the talented cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The story is drawn from the original novels by PL Travers’ which included 7 books. The film is set to hit theaters in 2018 on Christmas Day.