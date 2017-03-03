Forget April The Giraffe! Seagoville Animal Center Boasts Live Feed Of Bald Eagle Eggs Hatching!

March 3, 2017 7:55 AM
Filed Under: animals, april the giraffe, Bald Eagle, eggs, FEED, Hatch, john bunker sands wetland center, Live, seagoville, stream

While half of the world is enamored with April the Giraffe, waiting for her to give birth to a brand new calf, the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center in Seagoville has their own live feed of an animal birth, and our animal is way, way cooler.

The center welcomed two brand new bald eagle eggs, after the mother laid them late last January,

 

Last Thursday, the first of those eggs hatched!

The center has set up a live 24 hour feed of the bald eagle nest, with the hopes of allowing to public to watch the second egg hatch, which wetland center director John DeFillipo called “a wonderful window into wildlife observation.”

You can watch the live feed HERE!

Via Dallas News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live