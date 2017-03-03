Katy Perry Chopped Off All Of Her Hair, And She Looks AMAZING!

March 3, 2017 7:13 AM
Katy Perry recently separated from her boo, Orlando Bloom, in what the pair describe as “taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

With this respectful, loving, space, Perry has decided to totally reinvent her image.  She not only chopped off all of her beautiful hair, she dyed it platinum blonde!  Many are comparing it to a similar doo sported by Miley Cyrus, although Perry was quick to point out that she was inspired by actress Michelle William’s haircut from Manchester by the Sea.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

There probably isn’t a hairstyle on Earth that Perry wouldn’t look fantastic with!

Via E!

