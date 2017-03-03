LuLaRoe Admits Leggings Are Ripping: “The Leggings May Get Holes, Because We Weaken The Fibers”

In a company email obtained by Business Insider, LuLaRoe not only admitted they are fully aware that their popular leggings that retail for $25 are not only actively ripping, they know exactly what the problem is.

Patrick Winget, the head of production for LuLaRoe, wrote in the company-wide email “The leggings may get holes, because we weaken the fibers to make them buttery soft. We have done all we can to fix them.” The company uses “a special brushing technique” to achieve the softness, and they know by eliminating that technique the leggings would stay stitched, but they would lose their softness. LuLaRoe relies on multilevel marketers to sell product to their friends online or at parties.

Despite their products actively tearing, LuLaroe stands by their clothing. In a statement sent to Business Insider regarding the company email, LuLaRoe said, “By and large, consumers love our products. We encourage our independent retailers to remind their customers that they can contact them to help facilitate an immediate exchange or full refund if they are unsatisfied with their product.”

Thousands of consumers have complained about their leggings, and a Facebook group was even created to complain about the defective product. LuLaRoe’s business has grown immensely over the last few years, with sales jumping an estimated 600% last year to $1 billion.

LuLaRoe advises sellers to accept their customer’s returns, and offer them an exchange or refund.

Via Business Insider