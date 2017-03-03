Mumps Outbreak Affects 27 Students And Staff Members At Cedar Hill High School

There is an outbreak at Cedar Hill High School. 27 cases of mumps have been confirmed on the campus of the school, as well as 6 other confirmed cases in the City of Mesquite and the City of Dallas.

The school is, of course, taking precautions to prevent the further spread of the disease, but this outbreak has parents and students alike still worried. Dallas County Medical Director Dr. Christopher Perkins recommends staying home if any symptoms are being experienced. He told WFAA, “If they become ill, of course, by all means, we’re asking that you stay home from school and from work. Seek medical evaluation to see if you actually have the mumps. Use cough etiquette, when you cough, cover up your coughs, sneezes. Use Kleenex, handkerchiefs, your forearm. Also, wash your hands frequently with soap and water.”

Cedar Hill ISD Spokesperson Jamie Brown described the extra precautions the school is taking to keep clean saying, “We’ve been bringing in extra people at night, and on the weekends, to help clean. We’ve been making sure all of our hand sanitizer dispensers are full.”

Via WFAA