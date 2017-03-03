Natalie Portman Welcomes New Baby Girl

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcome a baby girl.

Last week Portman made a statement saying she wouldn’t be attending the Oscars, due to being in the final days of her pregnancy. talk about cutting it close to Oscar Sunday. Keleigh Thomas Morgan, Portman’s representative gave a statement “Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22.” Amalia joins big brother Aleph, 5, who was born in June 2011. This is the second child for Portman and her husband. The couple, met while filming the 2010 psychological thriller, “Black Swan.”