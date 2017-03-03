The Best Breakfast Spot in Texas, is Here in Fort Worth

Mentalfloss.com has just listed the best breakfast spots in all 50 states.

Texas is already well known for its BBQ, but breakfast is a different story. We all have our own breakfast spot some where in town, but apparently the best breakfast spot in the whole state of Texas is Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth off West magnolia. Paris Coffee Shop has been in the Smith family for more than 85 years and has been serving costumers since 1926. The Paris Coffee Shop has only moved locations once in that time, and now has a permanent location in 90 year old building in Fort Worth’s Hospital District. “Paris Coffee Shop is historic and caters to the common Texas folk and tourist who are looking for a good hometown meal and atmosphere.”

Here’s a link for all the best breakfast spots in every state, but If your looking for some good ol’ fashioned home cookin here in Texas Paris Coffee Shop is the place to go.