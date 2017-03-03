VIDEO: This Guy Is A Road Rage Pro

Whoa, talk about 0 to 100 real quick! This guy came out ready to go and dialed the rage in road rage up to an 11 right out of the gate. The pepper spray is a smart move and the double punch to shatter that guys window is just down right terrifying. The problem here is that you can’t root for this guy. The guy in the truck yells at his, gets back in his car, thinking everything is over, and then this guy leaps into action with the biggest overreaction we’ve seen in a long while.

Via Barstool Sports