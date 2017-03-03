Woman Accidentally Texts Boyfriend Her Plans To Cheat On Him

Word of advice, you might want to review everything about that text a few times before you hit “send.”

Actually, it’s a great thing this woman, Zoe, didn’t re-read her text a few times. She accidentally sent a message to her boyfriend, Justin an intricate description of how he threw a wrench into her plans to see another man behind his back.

Of course, Jordan put her on blast and posted a screenshot of the text to Twitter, where it has been retweeted and liked over 60,000 and 270,000 times, respectively.

When you accidentally tell your boyfriend you're cheating on him #2yearswithahoe pic.twitter.com/aPNeYtN4Mb — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) February 28, 2017

Jordan deleted all the other messages from Zoe, but he did say she tried to explain to him that everything was just a “dream” she had, which she meant to send to her friend.

I deleted everything but she said it was a dream she had and she meant to send it to a friend. Called her a dirty whore & said block me back https://t.co/7YVDnoKOEM — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) February 28, 2017

And unfortunately, the Twitterverse showed their claws trying to find this Zoe. Jordan explained that she does not have a Twitter, so people should stop harassing anybody they could find named Zoe, and now her side-man is looking to throw down with Jordan!

Zoe doesn't have twitter so can y'all please stop harassing everybody named Zoe🙄 — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) March 1, 2017

Now her new man wants to fight me🙄 come on bro this is a never ending joke — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) March 2, 2017

In the end, Jordan asks for everyone just to chill, and Zoe was “never really a bad person,” and she “just made a mistake.”

As bad as she hurt me and as terrible as she may seem Zoe really was never a bad person. She made a mistake & everybody makes mistakes — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) March 2, 2017

I appreciate everybody backing me up but just please leave her alone & let her live her life — jordan mcnelly (@JordanMcnelly) March 2, 2017

